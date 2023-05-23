CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 404,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,495,000 after buying an additional 682,467 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

