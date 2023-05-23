CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $203.15 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.04.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

