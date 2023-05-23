CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

