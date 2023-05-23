CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Savior LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

