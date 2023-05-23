CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000.

Shares of BNOV stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

