CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

