CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after buying an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,172,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

