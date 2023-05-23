CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

