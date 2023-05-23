CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $229.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average is $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

