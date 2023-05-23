CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 2,213 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

