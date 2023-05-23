CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 582,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 578,711 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

