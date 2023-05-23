CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

F stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

