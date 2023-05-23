CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 6,780 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEF stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

