CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after acquiring an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,701,000 after acquiring an additional 403,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.