Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coupang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,764,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 4,939,529 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 111.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after buying an additional 3,075,623 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,583,000. Finally, Washington University increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington University now owns 7,767,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

