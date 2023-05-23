CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
Shares of CVU opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
About CPI Aerostructures
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.