Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

