Crestwood Equity Partners LP Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $25.67 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

