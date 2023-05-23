Critical Review: Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) vs. DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 175.28, suggesting that its share price is 17,428% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ecoark alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.58 million 2.16 -$9.93 million N/A N/A DXI Capital $220,000.00 3.82 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecoark.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -59.54% -99.24% -58.57% DXI Capital N/A N/A -449.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXI Capital beats Ecoark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

(Get Rating)

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About DXI Capital

(Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. has no active operations. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.