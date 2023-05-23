Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,100 at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,700 ($95.77) to GBX 7,100 ($88.31) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Croda International Stock Performance
Croda International stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.
Croda International Increases Dividend
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.
