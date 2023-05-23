CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

CRWD opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.