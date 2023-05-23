Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Stock Down 1.3 %

CCK stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

