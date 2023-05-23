CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

