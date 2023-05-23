D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.38 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 87.22% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts expect D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
