DA Davidson Raises PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $8.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 19.5 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

