Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

DRI opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

