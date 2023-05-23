DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 5,858.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,510.50 ($68.54).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($65.20) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,024 ($62.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($71.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,695.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,537.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,481.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. This represents a yield of 2.73%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

