DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 5,858.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,510.50 ($68.54).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($65.20) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
DCC stock opened at GBX 5,024 ($62.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($71.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,695.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,537.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,481.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
