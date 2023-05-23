Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor Profile

DECK opened at $456.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.61 and a 200-day moving average of $419.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $233.04 and a 1-year high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

