Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $456.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.61 and a 200-day moving average of $419.43. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $233.04 and a one year high of $503.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.54.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

