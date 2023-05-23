Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

