DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DICE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of DICE stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and sold 154,210 shares worth $5,611,071. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.