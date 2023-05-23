DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.90-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

