Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.32 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
