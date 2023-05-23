Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 103,466 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.80% of Central Garden & Pet worth $93,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.