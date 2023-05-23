Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 24,018 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $92,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 608.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

