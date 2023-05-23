Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,273 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.74% of Andersons worth $90,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $808,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

