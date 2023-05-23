Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 44,238 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Universal worth $97,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Universal by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVV opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

