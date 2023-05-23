Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,526,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $91,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after buying an additional 312,753 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

