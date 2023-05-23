Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,689,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $93,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 50.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 64,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

