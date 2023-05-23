Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.37 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Paramount Global worth $91,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. Paramount Global has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

