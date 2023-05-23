Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.11 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $92,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

