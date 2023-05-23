Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.58 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.99% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $92,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HOMB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

NYSE HOMB opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.