Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.30 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $99,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

