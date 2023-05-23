Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $93,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.