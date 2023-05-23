Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.02% of Cohu worth $91,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Stock Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Featured Stories

