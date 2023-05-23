Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 302,810 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $91,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

