Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

