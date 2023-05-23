DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

