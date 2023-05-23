Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

D stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

