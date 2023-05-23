Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:DGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

D stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

