Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,570. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $3,435,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

