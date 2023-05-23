Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
LPG opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.
Dorian LPG Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG
Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $3,435,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
